Marcus Smart And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 3

Smart had 25 points, seven assists and five steals in his last appearance, a 101-94 win over the Rockets on April 21. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per contest.

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