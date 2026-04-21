Marcus Smart And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Smart posted 15 points, eight assists and two blocks in a 107-98 win over the Rockets. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per game.

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