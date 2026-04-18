Marcus Smart And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12, Smart totaled five points and 10 assists. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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