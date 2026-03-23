Marcus Smart And Lakers Face Pistons On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Smart put up two points in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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