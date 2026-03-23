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Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Face Pistons On March 23

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 23. Smart's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Smart put up two points in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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