Malik Monk And Kings Face Rockets On Feb. 25

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Monk's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-114 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 23, Monk had 10 points and two steals. Monk is averaging 12.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.4 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

