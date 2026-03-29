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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Square Off Against Nets On March 29

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 29. Monk's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 123-113 loss to the Hawks on March 28, Monk put up 10 points and seven assists. Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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