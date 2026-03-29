Malik Monk And Kings Square Off Against Nets On March 29

In his last action, a 123-113 loss to the Hawks on March 28, Monk put up 10 points and seven assists. Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.7 points per contest.

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