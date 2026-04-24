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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 3

Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Kornet's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kornet put up 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

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