Luke Kornet And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 3

Kornet put up 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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