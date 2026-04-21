Luke Kornet And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Kornet recorded 10 points and six rebounds in a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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