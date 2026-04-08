Luke Kornet And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers On April 8

In his last game, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Kornet put up 10 points. Kornet is averaging 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

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