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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers On April 8

Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Kornet's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Kornet put up 10 points. Kornet is averaging 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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