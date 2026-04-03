Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Clippers On April 2

In his last game on March 30, Kornet recorded 10 points in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Kornet is averaging 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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