Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Clippers On April 2
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 2. Kornet's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 30, Kornet recorded 10 points in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Kornet is averaging 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 112.5 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.