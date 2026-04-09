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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Warriors On April 9

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 9. Kennard's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kennard totaled 10 points and nine assists in his last appearance, a 123-87 loss to the Thunder on April 7. Kennard is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 115 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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