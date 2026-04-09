Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Warriors On April 9

Kennard totaled 10 points and nine assists in his last appearance, a 123-87 loss to the Thunder on April 7. Kennard is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 115 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

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