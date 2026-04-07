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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Thunder On April 7

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, April 7. Kennard's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Kennard put up 15 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks. Kennard is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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