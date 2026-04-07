Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Thunder On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Kennard put up 15 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks. Kennard is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.5 points per contest.

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