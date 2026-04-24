Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 3

Last time out on April 21, Kennard put up 23 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 101-94 win over the Rockets. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are allowing 110.0 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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