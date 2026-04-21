Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Kennard posted 27 points in a 107-98 win over the Rockets. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110 points per game.

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