Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 2
Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Kennard's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 18, Kennard posted 27 points in a 107-98 win over the Rockets. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.