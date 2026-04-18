Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12, Kennard had three points. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are conceding 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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