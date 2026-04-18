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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 1

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Kennard's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12, Kennard had three points. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are conceding 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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