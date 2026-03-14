Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14

In his most recent appearance, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12, Kennard tallied three points and two steals. Kennard is averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

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