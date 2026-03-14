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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. Kennard's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 142-130 win over the Bulls on March 12, Kennard tallied three points and two steals. Kennard is averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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