FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luka Garza
Boston Celtics

Luka Garza

Boston Celtics • #52 C

Luka Garza And Celtics Face Thunder On March 12

Luka Garza and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. Garza's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Garza put up three points in a 125-116 loss to the Spurs. Garza is averaging 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Garza

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News