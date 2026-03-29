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Luka Garza
Boston Celtics

Luka Garza

Boston Celtics • #52 C

Luka Garza And Celtics Play Hornets On March 29

Luka Garza and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 29. Garza's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Garza put up 11 points in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Garza is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Garza

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