Luka Garza And Celtics Play Hornets On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Garza put up 11 points in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Garza is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

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