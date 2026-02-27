Luka Doncic And Lakers Square Off Against Suns On Feb. 26
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. Doncic's points prop was 30.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 24, Doncic recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists in a 110-109 loss to the Magic. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (32.5 per game) and assists (8.6), and averages 7.8 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
The Suns are giving up 111.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.