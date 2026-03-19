Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Heat On March 19

In his most recent action, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18, Doncic tallied 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic leads his squad in both points (33.0 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.9 points per game.

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