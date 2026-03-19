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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Heat On March 19

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 19. Doncic's points prop was 31.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18, Doncic tallied 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic leads his squad in both points (33.0 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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