Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Suns In Game 2

Dort had eight points in his last action, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.