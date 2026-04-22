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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Suns In Game 2

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dort had eight points in his last action, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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