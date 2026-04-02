Luguentz Dort And Thunder Play Lakers On April 2

Last time out on March 30, Dort posted two points in a 114-110 win over the Pistons. Dort is averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.7 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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