Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Jazz On April 5

Dort totaled 14 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 125.6 points per game.

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