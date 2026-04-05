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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Jazz On April 5

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Dort totaled 14 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 125.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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