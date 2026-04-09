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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. Dort's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Dort tallied eight points and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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