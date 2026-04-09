Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8

Dort tallied eight points and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.4 points per game.

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