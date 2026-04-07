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Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls

Leonard Miller

Chicago Bulls • #11 SF

Leonard Miller And Bulls Square Off Against Wizards On April 7

Leonard Miller and the Chicago Bulls play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. Miller's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Miller posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-110 loss to the Suns. Miller is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 124.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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