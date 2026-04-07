Leonard Miller And Bulls Square Off Against Wizards On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Miller posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-110 loss to the Suns. Miller is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 124.6 points per game.

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