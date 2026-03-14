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Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls

Leonard Miller

Chicago Bulls • #11 SF

Leonard Miller And Bulls Take On Clippers On March 13

Leonard Miller and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 13. Miller's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Miller recorded 15 points and nine rebounds in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Miller is averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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