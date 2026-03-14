Leonard Miller And Bulls Take On Clippers On March 13

In his last game on March 12, Miller recorded 15 points and nine rebounds in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Miller is averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.6 points per game.

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