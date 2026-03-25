Leonard Miller And Bulls Take On 76ers On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Miller put up 17 points and nine rebounds in a 132-124 win over the Rockets. Miller is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.2 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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