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Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls

Leonard Miller

Chicago Bulls • #11 SF

Leonard Miller And Bulls Take On 76ers On March 25

Leonard Miller and the Chicago Bulls play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 25. Miller's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Miller put up 17 points and nine rebounds in a 132-124 win over the Rockets. Miller is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.2 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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