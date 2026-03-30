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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 30. James' points prop was 23.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, James totaled 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists. James is averaging 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 124 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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