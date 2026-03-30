LeBron James And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

In his most recent action, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, James totaled 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists. James is averaging 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 124 points per game.

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