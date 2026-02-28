FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Take On Warriors On Feb. 28

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 28. James' points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 113-110 loss to the Suns on Feb. 26, James had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. James is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 113.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

LeBron James

