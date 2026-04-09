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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Face Warriors On April 9

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 9. James' points prop was 24.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

James tallied 30 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists in his most recent action, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are giving up 115.0 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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