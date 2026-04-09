LeBron James And Lakers Face Warriors On April 9

James tallied 30 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists in his most recent action, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are giving up 115.0 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

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