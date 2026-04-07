LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder On April 7

In his last appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5, James tallied 30 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists. James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.5 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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