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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Thunder On April 7

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, April 7. James' points prop was 23.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5, James tallied 30 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists. James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.5 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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