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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 3

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. James' points prop was 23.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 101-94 win over the Rockets on April 21, James put up 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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