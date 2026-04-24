LeBron James And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 101-94 win over the Rockets on April 21, James put up 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.0 points per contest.

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