LeBron James And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 2

Last time out on April 18, James put up 19 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in a 107-98 win over the Rockets. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.0 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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