LeBron James And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 1

James had 18 points, six assists and three steals in his last action, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets are allowing 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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