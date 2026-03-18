LeBron James And Lakers Take On Rockets On March 18

In his most recent appearance, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16, James put up 18 points, five assists and two steals. James is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.8 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.