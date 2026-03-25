LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Pacers On March 25

Last time out on March 23, James posted 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. James is averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.5 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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