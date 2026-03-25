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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Pacers On March 25

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. James' points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, James posted 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. James is averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.5 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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