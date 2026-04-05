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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Take On Mavericks On April 5

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 5. James' points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, James put up 13 points and six rebounds in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. James is averaging 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.3 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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