LeBron James And Lakers Take On Mavericks On April 5

In his last game on April 2, James put up 13 points and six rebounds in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. James is averaging 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.3 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

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