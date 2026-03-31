LeBron James And Lakers Face Cavaliers On March 31

James totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in his most recent appearance, a 120-101 win over the Wizards on March 30. James is averaging 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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