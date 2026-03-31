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LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Face Cavaliers On March 31

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 31. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

James totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in his most recent appearance, a 120-101 win over the Wizards on March 30. James is averaging 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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