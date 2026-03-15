Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Warriors On March 15
Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 15. Shamet's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
Shamet totaled nine points in his most recent action, a 101-92 win over the Pacers on March 13. Shamet is averaging 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors are allowing 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.