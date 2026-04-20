Landry Shamet And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2
Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Shamet's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18, Shamet tallied three points. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks are conceding 116 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.