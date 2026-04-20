Landry Shamet And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18, Shamet tallied three points. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are conceding 116 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

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