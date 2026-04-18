Landry Shamet And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Shamet put up eight points. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are conceding 116 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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