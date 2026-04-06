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Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Hawks On April 6

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, April 6. Shamet's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Shamet totaled eight points in his most recent action, a 136-96 win over the Bulls on April 3. Shamet is averaging 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landry Shamet

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