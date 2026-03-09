FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Clippers On March 9

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 9. Shamet's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 110-97 loss to the Lakers on March 8, Shamet had 10 points. Shamet is averaging 10.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landry Shamet

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News