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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 5

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, April 5. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Ball put up 18 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pacers on April 3. Ball paces his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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