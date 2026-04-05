LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 5

Ball put up 18 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pacers on April 3. Ball paces his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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