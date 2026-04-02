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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Suns On April 2

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, April 2. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31, Ball totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Ball paces his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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