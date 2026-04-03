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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Pacers On April 3

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 3. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2, Ball put up 15 points and 11 assists. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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