LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Pacers On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2, Ball put up 15 points and 11 assists. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per game.

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