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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Knicks On March 26

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 26. Ball's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 134-90 win over the Kings on March 24, Ball totaled 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Ball paces his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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