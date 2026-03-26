LaMelo Ball And Hornets Play Knicks On March 26

In his last appearance, a 134-90 win over the Kings on March 24, Ball totaled 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Ball paces his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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