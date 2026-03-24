LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Kings On March 24

In his most recent appearance, a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies on March 21, Ball totaled 29 points, four assists and three steals. Ball is tops on his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 121 points per game.

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