LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Celtics On March 29

Ball totaled 20 points and eight assists in his most recent appearance, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 106.9 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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