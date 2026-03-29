LaMelo Ball And Hornets Take On Celtics On March 29
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 29. Ball's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Ball totaled 20 points and eight assists in his most recent appearance, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Opponents are scoring 106.9 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.