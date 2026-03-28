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Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Square Off Against Spurs On March 28

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 28. Kuzma's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Kuzma put up 20 points in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

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