Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Square Off Against Spurs On March 28

Last time out on March 21, Kuzma put up 20 points in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

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